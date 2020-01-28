Chiefs' Frank Clark boasts his own 'unique' skill set ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark expressed his confidence about his abilities on the field going into Super Bowl LIV.

On Monday night, Clark told reporters who gathered at Marlins Park for the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t seen a defensive lineman like him all season.

“I don’t compare myself to [any] other defensive end in the league. I feel like my skill set is unique, especially, you talk about Frank Clark when I’m healthy, I don’t feel like there are a lot of defensive ends who can compete with me or play football at the level I play at,” Clark said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“I play at an extremely high and aggressive level where I don’t tolerate a lot of stuff that offensive players try to do. I’m sure he’s going to block and do all those good things and make catches and stuff but at the end of the day, Frank Clark is going to be on the field and they have to see me.”

Clark made his first Pro Bowl in his first season with the Chiefs. He recorded eight sacks, 37 tackles and three forced fumbles in 2019. While he may be confident about his ability to get to the quarterback, getting to Jimmy Garoppolo was no easy feat this season.

The 49ers star was sacked 36 times, which is in the middle of the pack among quarterbacks. In comparison, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and Kyler Murray were all sacked 48 times — leading the NFL.

The Chiefs and 49ers play in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.