Chiefs fans tackle person appearing to flee from parade shooting; police investigating videos

Videos on social media are surfacing of a potential suspect in the Super Bowl LVIII parade shooting being brought to justice by bystanders.

One person was killed and 21 others were injured in the shooting amid the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory celebrations on Wednesday, which were held to mark the team’s second straight Super Bowl championship.

Police officers pushed against a man who was fleeing the scene after he was brought to the ground by fans. But police said they are still trying to determine if the person tackled is indeed one of the three suspects detained by law enforcement.

“I do want to comment on a question I got earlier about a video of some fans tackling someone. We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident. We’re working to determine if one of the three [is] the one that is in that video where fans assisted police,” said Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

Kansas City police posted on X, formerly Twitter, at 2:02 p.m. CT that shots were fired near the Chief’s rally at Union Station where the parade’s finale was with a rally.

In a video posted to X, officers can be seen subduing a suspect and two Chiefs fans are heard saying “we tackled him.”

“When we tackled him, the gun came out,” a male fan says.

The video appears to show an officer cornering an object with his foot against a concrete barricade, saying, “I got the gun.”

An overhead video of the scene shows the suspect running when he is tackled from behind. Another fan appears to perform what looked like a type of alligator roll.

One fan appeared to throw two punches while on top of the suspect; at least two people were on top of the suspect for several seconds before police arrived.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said all Chiefs players were safe and accounted for.

Police are asking any witnesses to the shooting to go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main to speak with police. Anyone with information can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime on Sunday to become the first team to repeat as NFL champions in 19 years.

