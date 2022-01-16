The Kansas City Chiefs were clicking on all cylinders on Sunday night and their explosive offense led to a 42-21 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC wild-card playoffs.

When Patrick Mahomes finally got into a rhythm, he was rocking.

He finished the game with 404 passing yards and five touchdown passes on 30-of-39 passing.

Byron Pringle finished with five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Kelce had five catches for 108 yards, a receiving touchdown and passing touchdown.

Mahomes started off having a tough night. He started with two three-and-outs and then an interception before a fumble recovered by Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt put the Steelers up 7-0.

Mahomes followed up with a touchdown on the next drive and it appeared Kansas City was in the driver’s seat from there.

Kansas City scored 35 straight points, including five touchdown passes from Mahomes and one of which going to offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. Kelce would throw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Pringle.

With the Steelers ending their season with a playoff road loss, it appeared to be the end of the road for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. It appeared, after his last home game at Heinz Field in Week 17, he would be walking off into the sunset to step away from the game.

Steelers fans who traveled to Arrowhead Stadium were seen holding up signs thanking Roethlisberger for his great career in which he led the team to two Super Bowl titles between 2004 and 2021.

He did his best to keep the Steelers in the game, throwing two late touchdown passes but it wasn’t enough.

Roethlisberger was 29-for44 with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns. One touchdown pass was to James Washington and the other was to Diontae Johnson.

Johnson had five catches for 34 yards. Washington had two catches for 37 yards.

The Chiefs are the two-time defending AFC champions on a quest to make the Super Bowl for a third consecutive time. Kansas City will play the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Kansas City beat Buffalo 38-24 in the AFC Championship last season.