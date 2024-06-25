Chiefs cut Isaiah Buggs following multiple offseason incidents: report

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly released defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs following the player’s recent arrests.

The Chiefs’ decision to cut Buggs from their roster was first reported by the NFL Network on Monday. The team signed Buggs to their practice squad in January and re-signed him to a futures contract in February.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buggs has faced numerous startling allegations since the end of May.

He faced animal cruelty charges in Alabama and turned himself in to authorities on May 30.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said two dogs were found “seriously malnourished” and emaciated” on March 28 on the back porch of a house Buggs had rented, according to court documents. According to court filings, a neighbor said a pitbull and a Rottweiler mix were left there for at least 10 days and had no access to food or water. Buggs moved out of the house on March 19, according to a witness.

Trey Robinson, Buggs’ agent, said in May that his client “vehemently denies” the allegations and the dogs didn’t belong to him.

JETS’ TAE HAYES ARRESTED IN ALABAMA ON MARIJUANA POSSESSION CHARGE

Earlier this month, Buggs was arrested on a domestic violence/burglar charge in Tuscaloosa. He allegedly broke into the home of his child’s mother and dragged her down the stairs. Buggs was approached by a reporter after he posted bond but didn’t answer any questions about the arrest.

Buggs didn’t appear in a game for the Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has played in 56 career games from 2019 to 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.