Chiefs coach Andy Reid preparing for 2020 in basement: 'It's kind of classic'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is preparing for the 2020 season and having to work from home isn’t deterring him from making sure that the team tries to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs’ official Twitter account posted a photo of Reid working on his laptop from his basement.

Reid explained to reporters during a conference call Thursday how he has his things set up.

“I wish I could take you on a virtual tour of this thing. It’s kind of classic,” Reid said when asked what his work situation was like.

“I’m sitting in my basement, literally, and I’ve got an arc trainer sitting here in case I want to jump on that to get a little exercise. I’ve got my monitor set up along with my computer and my iPad right next to that. I’ve got one of my wife’s antique tables here, a little coffee table that I’m using to throw everything on. I’m in the basement, and you know what, it’s not bad.”

Reid said in his opening statement he’s been learning new technology as he has been forced to work from home like a lot of Americans.

“Learning all of this new technology is pretty good,” Reid said. “The young guys they just whip right through it, but some of us old guys we have to learn everything. Zoom and Webex have been a good thing. We’re able to talk to the incoming players, the guys that are in the draft we are able to go through and interview them on Webex, so that’s been beneficial.”

Reid said all of the players and coaches have been doing fine and that no one tested positive for coronavirus.