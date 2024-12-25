Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed, first-round bye in playoffs with dominant win over Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs gave their fans a gift on Christmas with a win that clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Chiefs rolled over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-10, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Christmas Day.

Kansas City started out fast and never looked back, going up 13-0 after scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions.

It looked like the Steelers were going to respond immediately when running back Jaylen Warren had an 8-yard rushing touchdown, but it was called back due to a holding penalty.

On the play after the penalty, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception in the end zone, and the Steelers missed out on a chance to cut into the lead.

Despite getting stopped in the red zone, Wilson had success on the next drive.

The Steelers quarterback scrambled for a 1-yard rushing touchdown, capping an 11-play, 72-yard drive to make the score 13-7.

After halftime, the teams traded field goals to make it 16-10, and then the Chiefs pulled away.

Patrick Mahomes engineered an 11-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a Kareem Hunt 2-yard rushing touchdown to make it 22-10 after the Chiefs’ two-point conversion was unsuccessful.

On the ensuing drive, Steelers’ tight end Pat Freiermuth fumbled on the Steelers 34-yard line, setting up the Chiefs with great field position.

Mahomes capitalized on the fumble, finding a wide open Travis Kelce for a touchdown to make it 29-10.

Kelce’s touchdown reception was the 77th of his career, passing Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions in Chiefs franchise history.

Mahomes completed 29 of 38 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Kelce had eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, while rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy had eight catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ win.

The loss for the Steelers is critical for their AFC North title chances. If the Baltimore Ravens win over the Houston Texans in the second half of the NFL’s Christmas Day doubleheader, the Ravens would have the inside track over the Steelers for the AFC North title.

Wilson threw for 205 yards and an interception and ran the ball six times for 55 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Steelers wide receiver George Pickens had three catches for 50 yards in his return after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Both teams were playing their third game in 11 days.

The Chiefs’ final regular-season game will not matter since they have already clinched the No. 1 seed, but it may matter to their opponent. The division rival Denver Broncos might be fighting for their playoff lives, depending on Week 17’s outcome.

The Steelers host the surging Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

