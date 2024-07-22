Chiefs’ Chris Jones sees possible three-peat as ‘huge accomplishment’ for team, NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to do something no NFL team has done in the Super Bowl era – win the championship three consecutive times.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49res in Super Bowl LVIII to go back-to-back, becoming the first team to accomplish the feat since the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was asked Sunday whether chasing the possibility of making history is a major motivator for the 2024 season.

“I think chasing history is all part of it,” Jones told reporters. “When a lot of players retire, they always say they want to leave the game better than when they started.

“If we can get this three-peat and just continue adding into the legacy of the Kansas City Chiefs, I think that would be a huge accomplishment not only for us but for the NFL.”

The first step for the Chiefs will be to make the playoffs.

The 2005 Patriots made the playoffs on their quest for a three-peat but lost in the divisional round to the Denver Broncos. The 1999 Broncos went 6-10 after winning back-to-back titles and saw John Elway hand the quarterback reins to Brian Griese.

The 1994 Dallas Cowboys were 12-4 but lost the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City begins its quest on Sept. 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

The Chiefs have also won eight consecutive AFC West titles and every team in their division will be looking to knock them off this season.

