Chiefs’ Charles Omenihu calls for gun law changes following fatal Super Bowl parade shooting

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu called for gun law changes in the wake of a deadly shooting that took place near the end of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday and left at least one person dead, and several more injured.

Omenihu, who signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs last year, took to social media just hours after law enforcement detained three persons for investigation following a shooting near Union Station.

“Prayers for those affected at today’s parade,” Omenihu said on X.

“A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT.”

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed in a second news conference on Wednesday that 22 people were injured, including one fatality.

“Right now we’re still working on the total number of victims. This is still an active investigation,” Graves said.

The Chiefs released a statement shortly after the shooting confirming that all players, coaches and staff were “safe and accounted for.”

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement began.

Details about the victims were not immediately known.

Lisa Augustine, spokesperson for Children’s Mercy Kansas City, said the hospital was treating 12 patients from the rally, including 11 children, some of whom suffered gunshot wounds, The Associated Press reported.

