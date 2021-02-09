Chiefs' Britt Reid's crash investigation could take weeks, police say

An investigation into Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid’s crash that left a 5-year-old girl with serious injuries could take weeks, Missouri officials said Monday.

Reid, 35, was involved in a multi-car crash near Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. The crash left the girl, identified as Ariel, was serious injuries and another child with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Most serious-injury/fatality crashes take weeks to investigate, as do criminal investigations. This is no different. Prosecutors typically would like a completed case file in order to file charges or decline, depending on what the evidence would indicate. In cases like this that may include toxicology, crash reconstruction, witness statements and a variety of other related pieces,” Kansas City Police said.

Reid told responding officers he had two to three drinks and was on an Adderall prescription at the time of the incident, according to FOX4 KC. He also complained of stomach pain and had surgery.

Howard Lotven, a Kansas City attorney, told the station that tests taken for blood alcohol are sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Lab and can take weeks to process.

“That usually takes 4-8 weeks. Only because they are testing those blood tests from all around the state,” Lotven told FOX4 KC.

Andy Reid, the father of Britt Reid, was asked about his son again Monday in his post-Super Bowl press conference.

“That little girl, my heart goes out to her,” Andy Reid said, via KSHB-TV.

He added that his son was “doing better now.”

“I’ve had a chance to talk to him. Again, my heart goes out to that young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that. I have concerns obviously on both sides,” he said.

Tiffany Verhulst, who set up the GoFundMe donation page, gave a brief update about Ariel’s condition late Monday.

“Thank you again to everyone donating and sending so many prayers and kind words to the family. Ariel remains in the same condition and hasn’t woken up yet. We don’t have any other updates as of right now,” she wrote.

A GoFundMe set up to raise money to cover her medical expenses has received more than $387,000.