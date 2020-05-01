Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland involved in dramatic arrest at South Carolina gas station, video shows

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland was arrested at a South Carolina gas station Tuesday and video shows it wasn’t without incident.

In video obtained by TMZ Sports on Friday, a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy is seen arresting Breeland with his gun drawn. The officer said that Breeland became combative during the arrest.

The video shows the officer trying to get Breeland in handcuffs and struggled. He threatened to use a Taser on Breeland if he refused to comply. Then, things got even more intense as the officer drew his gun on the Chiefs player.

“Let me see your hands! … I’m not playing!” the officer can be heard shouting.

He was charged on five counts on Tuesday, including resisting arrest; the transport of alcohol with a broken seal in a motor vehicle; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash; and driving without a license.

Breeland tweeted about his arrest.

“I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up which the cop saw,” Breeland wrote. “I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn’t be charged.”

Those tweets have since been deleted.

Breeland’s attorney released a statement.

“At the time of this encounter with law enforcement, Mr. Breeland was leaving a gas station store after making a lawful purchase. Moments after returning to his vehicle, a 2020 Range Rover with valid temporary paper tags, law enforcement officers approached Mr. Breeland and drew their weapons. We look forward to investigating why this level of force was necessary. Bashaud Breeland is innocent unless proven guilty. We look forward to the truth coming forward.”

Breeland signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last March and was productive for the Super Bowl champions. He had 48 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, eight passes defended, and a defensive touchdown over the course of the regular season. In the Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Breeland had a team-high seven tackles and one interception.

Kansas City re-signed him to another one-year deal, but since it is a low-risk contract, the team could part ways with Breeland and his off-the-field issues.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.