Chiefs ‘are in their villain era’ as they’ve overcome obstacles this season, MLB 1st baseman says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is lucky enough to be playing in the city as Patrick Mahomes electrifies Arrowhead Stadium on Sundays, Mondays and sometimes Thursdays.

Pasquantino appeared on Kansas City 610 Sports’ “Cody & Gold” and took a page out of Taylor Swift’s book to describe this year’s version of the Chiefs. He said in his radio spot that Kansas City was in its “villain era” and pointed to a few instances during the NFL season when the Chiefs had to overcome some adversity and remind the league they are still a forced to be reckoned with.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“A lot of people were getting on Mahomes for when they lost against the Bills, and he got mad after the game, and it’s like you have to be gracious in defeat and victory,” Pasquantino said on the station. “Screw that. That’s what you want in your guy. I’m going to go attack this win no matter what, I’m not OK with losing.

“People keep saying Lamar (Jackson) is going to get one, Josh Allen is going to get one. Well, they have to do it, right? And (the Chiefs) have a guy that’s leading (his) team that is just like ‘I’m going to do this every year,’ and it’s working, and it’s awesome to see.

LIONS LEGEND LOMAS BROWN DIDN’T FEEL DAN CAMPBELL JUDGED NFC TITLE GAME CORRECTLY: ‘I’M KICKING IT’

“It’s been great because at first, six years ago, it was finally someone is going to take down the Patriots, let’s go Chiefs, the whole country. Now it’s the Batman thing, you live long enough to become the villain. The Chiefs are in their villain era, and it’s fun to watch.”

The Chiefs look a bit different from years past.

The offense finished 15th in points scored. It was the first time they finished outside the top 10 in that statistical category since 2016. It was the defense that leaped forward to help the team, topping out in second in points and yards allowed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All eyes will be on the Chiefs to see if they can repeat as Super Bowl champions in a few days.