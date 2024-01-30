Chiefs’ Andy Reid refutes Kadarius Toney’s claim he’s not hurt: ‘Been on the injury report’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid does not agree with what his wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, said about him being on the injury report for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Toney was on the Chiefs’ injury report for the game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a hip ailment and personal reasons – he reportedly welcomed a baby girl.

However, Toney refuted the Chiefs’ claim that he was injured in an expletive-filled rant on his Instagram Live just hours before kickoff on Sunday.

“Yeah that s— cap. I’m not hurt. None of that s—. Say that s—. Suck my d—, too,” Toney said. “On God, not hurt, none of that. It goes from hip to ankle to this to that.”

Reid made an appearance on Sports Radio 810 WHB, where he said the Chiefs are not falsifying Toney’s injury status.

“Obviously, he’s been on the injury report,” Reid said. “That part, that’s not made up by any means.”

Reid, who said he was told about Toney’s post but did not see it himself, also suggested his speedy receiver would be practicing ahead of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

“He’s been working through some things, and he’ll be back out there,” he said.

Toney is making an accusation that is taken very seriously by the league. The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and former head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 in December after failing to disclose running back Bijan Robinson’s illness before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Toney has not played for the Chiefs since Week 15 against the New England Patriots, when a deflected pass resulted in an interception. It was the second time it happened this season, when a Patrick Mahomes-thrown ball should have been caught by Toney, but ended up in the other team’s hands.

The former New York Giants first-round pick was expected to be a big part of the Chiefs’ offense this season, especially after his contributions in last year’s Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead, his injury problems continued as he tallied just 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown this season. There was also the controversial play in the loss to the Buffalo Bills, when Toney was called for offensive offsides after his left foot was over the line of scrimmage before a snap that eventually led to a touchdown by him.

The Chiefs could certainly use someone like Toney that cannot be overlooked by a defense in the Super Bowl. He is a jack of all trades when the ball is in his hands.

Toney has two weeks to get right with the Chiefs before kickoff in Las Vegas.