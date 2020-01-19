Chiefs' Andy Reid gets another shot at NFL title: Why fans believe he's perfect for Miami

Andy Reid gets another shot at an NFL title as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC Championship on Sunday.

Many NFL fans said Reid was the perfect coach to head to Miami — pointing to his apparently vast collection of cabana wear.

Twitter users posted several photos of Reid in floral garb that would make a Key West regular envious.

It will be the second time Reid has led a team to the NFL’s final weekend. He’s served as head coach of two teams – the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles, Reid had an incredible team in 2004. Philadelphia had Donovan McNabb at quarterback, Brian Westbrook at running back, wide receivers Terrell Owens and Todd Pinkston along with a defense led by Jevon Kearse, Lito Sheppard and Brian Dawkins.

Philadelphia won the NFC Championship that season and matched up with the New England Patriots in the title game, only to lose 24-21.

Reid’s returning to the big game for the first time since the 2004 season thanks to a high-flying offense led by Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs finished the 2019 season as AFC West champions for the fourth consecutive season, having a 12-4 record.