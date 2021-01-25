Chiefs' Andy Reid expecting Patrick Mahaomes-Tom Brady thriller in Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is expecting Super Bowl LV to be a classic.

With the Chiefs beating the Buffalo Bills for their second consecutive AFC Championship on Sunday, it will set up a Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady matchup for the ages.

“It seems like we’ve had a couple of those and every one of them is tremendous, and I wouldn’t expect this to be any different. They’ve got a tremendous team there and those two have a lot of respect for each other,” Reid said.

“You remember when Tom came into the locker room after the Championship game and talked to Patrick, and Patrick responded like a young guy would respond to the GOAT. So, we look forward to the opportunity to play them, and I know Pat does with Tom, and I’m sure likewise Tom does with Pat. So, it should be a heck of a football game.”

Mahomes, at 25 years old, will be entering his second straight Super Bowl. He was an NFL MVP candidate during the 2020 season.

Reid tried to put Mahomes’ play into perspective.

“Well, listen, you guys are seeing him grow right in front of you here. So, he’s home grown right here in Kansas City for the National Football League part of it, and I think you’re seeing the steps that he’s taking. I sit there and I’m an old guy that’s seen a couple pretty good quarterbacks, and I just keep going, this guy seems to amaze me a little bit more every game,” he said.

“So, I’m proud of the way he handles it, most of all though. You guys aren’t writing stories of ‘this guy’s got a big head,’ this and that, ‘he’s showing people up.’ No, he’s about the team and he’s all in and he works his tail off and he does it the right way, which is important. It’s important for longevity for his career, for success for the Kansas City Chiefs, and obviously now for the Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl LV will take place in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7.