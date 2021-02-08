Chiefs' Andy Reid addresses Britt Reid's crash that left girl seriously hurt: 'My heart bleeds'

While the Kansas City Chiefs were playing in Super Bowl LV, the controversy surrounding coach Britt Reid’s crash that left one 5-year-old girl critically injured was weighing in the back of many minds.

Britt Reid, the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach and the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a multicar crash on Thursday night that left the child seriously injured. Reid was under investigation after telling police he had been drinking and had an Adderall prescription, according to FOX4 KC.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz offered his condolences toward the end of the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Reid was asked about the crash. The Chiefs, up this point, have only said they were finding out more information about the crash and that the coach stayed home.

“My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” Reid said, via ESPN. “I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I’m going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.”

Reid was also asked whether the crash was a distraction.

“We had put the game plan in the week before. The distraction wasn’t a distraction as far as the game plan goes. That was already in and how we were going to work with it and go forward,” he added. “From a human standpoint, it’s a tough one. From a football standpoint, I don’t think that was a problem.”

FAMILY OF FALLEN CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK, THREE OTHERS HONORED GUESTS AT SUPER BOWL LV: REPORTS

A relative of the young girl, identified in a GoFundMe as Ariel, gave the update days after Britt Reid was involved in a multicar crash. Two children were injured in the wreck that took place near Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, but it was the 5-year-old who was left with serious injuries.

“Ariel, 5 years old, suffered swelling in and bleeding in and around the brain. She is in critical condition and hasn’t woken since the crash,” the GoFundMe page read.

“Ariel will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work that will come. No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother have to see her child like this.”

The fund was set up to help cover medical expenses and has raised nearly $150,000 as of Sunday.

Reid, 35, was under investigation for driving impaired in Kansas City, Mo. after police say he was involved in a multi-car crash near Arrowhead Stadium, FOX4 KC reported.

BRETT REID, SON OF ANDY REID AND CHIEFS ASSISTANT, NOT MAKING SUPER BOWL LV TRIP AFTER CRASH LEFT KID HURT

The station obtained police documents that matched the details of the crash. The documents say that Reid told police he was driving a pickup truck involved in the crash and told an officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall. The station reported that no names were identified in the police report.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of I-435, according to FOX4 KC. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and on the ramp called for help, police said. The police report stated the hazard lights were flashing, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

The station reported, citing the crash documents, that a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when the driver struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt and two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, according to the station.

It didn’t appear Reid was injured in the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013 as a defensive assistant and worked his way through the ranks to become the outside linebackers coach in 2019.