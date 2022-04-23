FOX Sports 

Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson suspended one game after flipping off fans

Major League Baseball handed out a one-game suspension to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson after he gestured his middle finger to a fan in Wednesday’s 11-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

Anderson, who struggled in the game with two errors in the first two innings, flipped the finger at a fan while in the field. The league issued a suspension and an undisclosed fine, but Anderson intends to appeal his suspension.

Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox fields the ball as Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins slides safely into second base in the seventh inning of the game at Target Field on April 22, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the White Sox 2-1.
“I have to apologize for my actions,” he said after Friday’s game, via the New York Post. “There are a lot of people who really look up to me. I take full accountability of what I did. But it’s something I have to learn from and grow from.”

“Sometimes you are going to react different. This was one of those moments where I reacted different,” he continued. “But, like I said, I learned from it. I’m going to keep going and grow from it. Just continue to be me and lock it back in and keep learning.”

Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox fields a ground ball hit by Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of the game at Target Field on April 22, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Anderson made his sixth error in three games when he skipped a throw to first on Carlos Correa’s two-out infield single on Friday night that scored Ryan Jeffers from third. Correa may have stepped on Abreu’s glove while he tried to scoop the ball, ripping it off Abreu’s hand.

Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox runs off the field after the fourth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The White Sox are trailing the Twins 7-0 in the fifth inning of the second game of the series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.