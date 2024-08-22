Chicago Sky star Angel Reese urges Americans to ‘go out there and vote’ ahead of presidential election

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was asked about her thoughts on Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election, but the WNBA Rookie of the Year candidate took the opportunity to instead urge Americans to “go out there and vote.”

Before Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, Reese admitted to Brandon “Scoop” Robinson that she was not too well-informed about this year’s candidates.

“I haven’t been able to tap a lot into the political election and everything going on. So, I’m not that educated [on that topic] right now, but I just continue to learn and give feedback.”

The former national champion, however, did make a call of action to voters, adding “we need it.”

“Everybody go out there and vote. I commend that, and I just tell a lot of people to go out there and vote because we need it for this election.”

Reese did not publicly voice her support for Harris’ campaign, but she did share her support of former first lady Michelle Obama following her speech at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

“MICHELLE SAID WHAT SHE SAID,” Reese said in a post on X.

In her speech, Obama voiced her support for the Harris campaign, adding that the vice president is “one of the most qualified people ever to seek the office of the presidency.”

“That’s why we must do everything in our power to elect two of those good, big-hearted people. There is no other choice than Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. No other choice,” she added.

On the first night of the DNC, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also spoke.

“I know very well that speaking out about politics these days comes with risks. I can see the ‘shut up and whistle’ tweets being fired off as we speak. But I also knew as soon as I was asked that it was too important as an American citizen not to speak up in an election of this magnitude,” Kerr said, prompting the Trump campaign to fire back over the NBA coach’s previous silence on China’s human rights violations and controversial relationship with the league.

