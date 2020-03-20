Chicago Bulls' Tomas Satoransky wants NBA to cancel season so he can go back home

Chicago Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky said Thursday he wanted the NBA to cancel the season because he wants to return to his own country of Czech Republic to be with his family during the coronavirus outbreak.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season last week after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. This week, the league allowed players to travel to their home cities but limited movement to within North America, meaning players like Satoransky could not return to Europe.

“It is not pleasant at all to stay here and watch how the owners of the teams try to finish off the season in order to not lose so much money,” Satoransky told Nova Sport.

“It’s not very pleasant also because we — me with my wife and daughter — would like to depart to the Czech Republic.”

Satoransky added: “The way I see it is that the season will get canceled, but it’s not up to me.”

Satoransky is not the only person who is stranded abroad. New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina is also suffering the consequences.

The France native was advised not to travel back home, the New York Post reported Monday.