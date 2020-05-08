Chicago Bears 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Chicago Bears will attempt to get to their winning ways after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season.

The Bears will face teams from the AFC North, AFC South, NFC East, NFC South and NFC West during the 2020 regular season.

Chicago is bringing back a hefty defense led by Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith. The offense will have to do better with the quarterback who starts the season. Chicago acquired Nick Foles in the offseason, and there will be competition with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job.

Here’s who the Bears will be matching up against in 2020:

Home Opponents: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings.

Away Opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 129-125-2

**

Here is the Bears’ regular-season schedule:

Here is the Bears’ preseason schedule:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM