Cheeky Tom Brady video reveals bit too much of NFL star

A little bit too much of Tom Brady was shown on social media Monday.

In an apparent promotion for his Brady Brand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was filmed by his wife Gisele Bundchen in the bathroom. She was poking fun at the underwear he was wearing.

“Somebody’s got new underwear, what is this?” Bundchen asked in the video posted to Instagram. “Let me see your underwear. Is that Brady Brand underwear?!”

Brady responded on Twitter: “Cease and desist.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner launched the Brady Brand in January – his first major venture into apparel. He also signed 10 NCAA athletes to name, image and likeness deals.

“I’m just really excited that we’re just now at the launch. It’s really come to life – there’s a real business and there are incredible products, great fabrics and just incredible garments that fit well. We really wanted to think about functional performance for people. And how our work transitions to our personal life and our personal life transitions on the weekend is you know – just waking up and you want something comfortable for the whole day,” Brady told Hype Beast in January.

“But at the same time, something that is designed and built really well. It’s just the highest quality. I think we really accomplished it and I know that we’re going to continue to do great things over a long period of time. So much of it was building out a great team and nothing happens overnight. The fact that it’s here now and we’ve had a really great response with our signups and our IG – just the interest has been really fun for me to see. So I hope people love it as much as I do.”

Since then, Brady Brand apparel includes shirts, bottoms, outwear, underwear, socks and hats.