Chattanooga stuns Furman with last-second heave to clinch March Madness berth

An NCAA Tournament appearance was on the line in the Southern Conference men’s basketball championship game between Chattanooga and Furman on Monday night.

It was a moment that truly defines March Madness.

In overtime, the No. 1-seeded Mocs and the No. 2-seeded Paladins came down to the wire. Chattanooga was down three points with less than 30 seconds to play when A.J. Caldwell hit a three-pointer to tie the game up 61-61.

Furman took the ball out and Mike Bothwell got an opening and drove to the hoop to put the Paladins back up two points 63-61 with about 4 seconds remaining in the game.

The Mocs didn’t call a timeout to get a play set up. Instead, David Jean-Baptiste drove up the floor and crossed halfcourt with about 2 seconds left. He picked up his dribble and threw up a long shot over two Furman defenders and the ball went in.

Chattanooga won the game 64-63 and received an automatic berth into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament later this month.

“Just unbelievable. I always talk about this book that I’m going to write when this is all said and done, and the longest chapter will be titled, ‘DJB III,'” Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris said after the game.

The Mocs moved to 27-7 overall with the victory.

Selection Sunday is set for March 13.