Chase Briscoe’s car catches fire during Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chase Briscoe was feeling the heat during the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia on Sunday.

Already two laps down in the final stage of the race, Briscoe’s No. 14 entered pit road with what appeared to be a fire building underneath his car at around Lap 306. The HighPoint.com Ford was quickly met by his pit crew to put out the flames as smoke started to fill the cockpit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Once the fire was put out, Briscoe was back on his way. The race stayed green while Briscoe was in the pits attending to his smoky vehicle.

Briscoe’s team believed it was rubber buildup in the car’s rocker box that led to the fire, according to the NASCAR broadcast.

NASCAR CHAMP BOBBY LABONTE OPENS UP ABOUT STARTLING HEALTH BATTLE

Briscoe finished 23rd in the race.

The 27-year-old appears to be ready for the NASCAR playoffs as he sits in 14th place in the standings. Briscoe won the 2022 Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona earlier in the year. He finished third at the Daytona 500.

He hasn’t had a top-10 finish since the Coca-Cola 600 back in May. He finished fourth in the race behind the winner Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last race before the playoffs start is Aug. 27 — the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.