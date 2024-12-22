Charlie Woods, 15, makes first ever hole-in-one at PNC Championship

Charlie Woods, the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, had his own iconic golf moment at the PNC Championship on Sunday when he made his first ever hole-in-one.

Charlie, 15, delivered the first ace of his young career on the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando during the final round of the tournament, which the father and son duo entered the day leading.

After teeing off, Charlie walked away seemingly satisfied with his shot. That was until the crowds began cheering, signaling that he had nailed a hole-in-one.

“That went in?” he asked in disbelief.

Woods, also in disbelief, embraced his son with a big hug as he shouted, “Yeah!”

This weekend marks the fifth straight year Woods and his son are playing the 36-hole tournament. It is also Woods’ first tournament since having his sixth lower back surgery in September.

They continue to share the lead through the front nine on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.