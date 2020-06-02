Charles Schwab Challenge: Which golfer has the most wins?

The Charles Schwab Challenge has been held annually since 1946 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event has been renamed several times with sponsor changes. The event has been called the Fort Worth Invitational, Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial, Bank of America Colonial, MasterCard Colonial, Colonial National Invitation, Southwestern Bell Colonial and the Colonial National Invitation.

The event is one of five tournaments that are given an “invitational” status by the PGA Tour and does not offer open qualifying. The 2020 field will be larger than previous fields because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are several players who have won the tournament more than once but only one golfer who has won the contest more than twice.

Here are the golfers who have had great success at the event.

BEN HOGAN: 5 WINS

Ben Hogan won the first two events at the course in 1946 and 1947. He then won the event three more times and is still the most-winningest golfer at the course to this date. Hogan won the event three times finishing 1-under par. In the first two events, he won by one stroke.

ZACH JOHNSON: 2 WINS

Zach Johnson is among the handful of golfers who have won the event two times. Johnson won in 2010 and 2012. Johnson posted the record score at the event in 2010. He recorded a 21-under par and defeated Brian Davis by three strokes. His mark still stands presently. He then won the event in 2012 with a 12-under par.

PHIL MICKELSON: 2 WINS

Phil Mickelson first won the event in 2000 scoring a 12-under par, defeating Stewart Cink and Davis Love III by two strokes. He would then win the event in 2009 with a 14-under par.

NICK PRICE: 2 WINS

Nick Price had two tournament wins. His first came in 1994 in a playoff against Scott Simpson. He scored a 14-under par. His second victory came in 2002. It was a decisive five-stroke victory where he finished 13-under par.

LEE TREVINO: 2 WINS

Lee Trevino is among the golfers with several victories in the event. Trevino won by one stroke in 1976 and four strokes in 1978.

Other golfers with two wins: Julius Boros, Billy Casper, Ben Crenshaw, Bruce Lietzke, Corey Pavin, and Kenny Perry.