Charles Barkley would leave TNT if he joins LIV Golf, Dan Patrick says

Charles Barkley said recently he would meet with LIV Golf about potentially becoming a broadcaster for the Saudi-backed golf series.

The ripple effect that would cause is unclear, but legendary broadcaster Dan Patrick revealed Tuesday that Barkley may leave his job at TNT for LIV Golf.

“He’s the most valuable voice in sports media. You throw in all the commercials, because he may lose those endorsements, a lot of these players who joined the LIV tour lost endorsements. Charles knows that he may lose those,” Patrick said on his radio show.

“So if you’re gonna go after Charles Barkley, you don’t have a TV deal and you have David Feherty, what are you gonna give Charles Barkley? And Charles says he’s going to listen to them, I believe tomorrow night and decide what he’s going to do, and he might have to leave TNT. That’s why this is a huge deal. And Charles knows that he may have to leave TNT to do this.”

When questioned by his producer Paul Pabst, Patrick said he was just reporting what he was told and he knows that Barkley knows “he may have to leave TNT.”

Barkley raised the idea of joining LIV Golf when he said he would “100%” meet with officials from the tour.

“I’m gonna meet with LIV,” he said on “The Next Round” golf show. “To be always transparent and honest, they called me and asked me if I’d meet with them. I said yes. Nothing’s imminent. I actually don’t know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you have to always look at every opportunity that’s available.

“So, to answer your question, yes, I’m gonna 100% meet with LIV.”

LIV Golf only broadcasts on YouTube, Facebook and their website.