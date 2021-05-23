Charles Barkley says 'NBA ain't got the b—s to suspend LeBron James' following violation of league protocols

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke out after the league announced that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would not be suspended after he violated the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this week when he attended a promotional event with rapper Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan.

ESPN reported on Saturday that the NBA did not intend to suspend James after he attended a photoshoot for Lobos 1707 tequila, which is a brand that he is an investor in.

Barkley, who is as outspoken as anyone in sports media, shared his thoughts on the NBA’s decision.

“The NBA ain’t got the balls to suspend Lebron James. Zero.” Barkley said during a virtual interview with Yahoo Sports .

Barkley admitted that he started to laugh when he heard the news of the league’s decision.

“The NBA, they ain’t got no chance of suspending Lebron James. If it was a nobody, they would put him in health and safety protocols,” Barkley said. “Ain’t no f–king way LeBron James is going to be sitting out because of health and safety protocols.”

Barkley said when he read that, he started laughing and said: “Lebron James is playing Sunday. Guaaaaranteeed.”

The defending champion Lakers advanced to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference after defeating the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in the play-in game. The team will begin a seven-game series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.