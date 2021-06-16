Charles Barkley rips Bucks after brutal loss to the Nets: 'That was embarrassing for basketball'

Charles Barkley ripped the Milwaukee Bucks after blowing a 17-point lead to the Brooklyn Nets and eventually losing Game 5 thanks in part to Kevin Durant’s historic night.

Barkley said after the game he could tell the Bucks were going to lose at the half.

“That was embarrassing for basketball. To lose that game … You could tell they were gonna lose the game at halftime,” Barkley said.

“You go back … when you do dumb stuff and it works, you keep doing dumb stuff. You sit there when they were doing dumb stuff in Game 1 and Game 2, and you’re like, ‘That’s how they play Chuck,’ I’m like so? They’re killing them in the paint, they’re gonna keep jacking up threes just because that’s how they play. Like [former NFL coach] Herm Edwards say, ‘You play to win the game.’

“And that was one of the dumbest games. And man, I am so mad right now because they got a bunch of really good guys, and they played dumb and they deserve to lose that game. … That was awful basketball.”

Durant played every minute of the Nets’ 114-108 victory in Game 5 over the Bucks. He recorded a triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to give the Nets the slight 3-2 advantage in the series with Game 6 ready to go in Milwaukee Thursday night.

According to the Nets, Durant was the first player in NBA history to score 45 or more points, grab at least 15 rebounds and dish out at least 10 assists.

Durant also became the fourth player in NBA history to have scored at least 40 points, grabbed at least 15 rebounds and dish out at least 10 assists. He joined Luka Doncic, Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson as the only players to accomplish the feat.

Jeff Green added 27 points for the Nets as well.