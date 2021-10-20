FOX Sports 

Charles Barkley lashes out at Kyrie Irving: ‘You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself’

Charles Barkley wasn’t holding back when it came to talking about Kyrie Irving.

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ 127-104 season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, Barkley wasn’t happy with Irving’s absence from the team due to his decision to remain unvaccinated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kyrie Irving (11) of the Brooklyn Nets cheers from the bench during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Oct. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif.
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

New York’s vaccination mandate doesn’t allow Irving to play in home games. And since the Nets don’t want him as a part-time player, they decided he won’t play in road games either.

BUCKS BEGIN TITLE DEFENSE WITH 127-104 VICTORY OVER NETS

On Tuesday night, Barkley addressed the Irving saga on “NBA on TNT.”

Kyrie Irving (11) of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round 1, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 1, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

“First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people,” Barkley said. “I got vaccinated, and I can’t wait to get the booster. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself … You get vaccinated for your family first, you get vaccinated for your teammates second.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FILE – In this June 5, 2021, file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round playoff series in New York. The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets begin the season without star guard Kyrie Irving, who cannot play or practice at home because of a New York City vaccine mandate. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

“That’s what bothers me about this whole thing. I think everybody should get vaccinated,” Barkley continued. “I really am proud of the Nets for putting their foot down and saying we’re not going to deal with this half-on, half-off. The only thing that bugs me is he’s still going to make $17 million sitting at home.”