Charles Barkley is tired of talking about the Lakers: ‘It’s a conspiracy’

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the team of the stars and must-watch television for the NBA as one of the premier organizations in the league.

The addition of LeBron James in 2018 only put more of a spotlight on the Lakers. And, even as the Lakers have struggled over the past two seasons, they still get their fair share of air time.

And Charles Barkley is sick of it.

Barkley, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and a current analyst for TNT, unloaded on the Lakers during halftime of their game against the Boston Celtics Tuesday night.

“The Lakers stink,” Barkley said when asked to recap the first half. “Y’all forcing us to show them all the time like they’re going to be good.”

Asked who was forcing him to discuss the Lakers, Barkley responded, “The NBA.”

“It’s a conspiracy,” he added. “And then we got all these clowns on television having to talk about them every day”

The Lakers entered Tuesday’s game against Boston with a record of 11-15, 12th in the Western Conference.

Barkley wanted to know why the crew on “Inside the NBA” was talking about the 12th seed in the West, while the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference never gets discussed.

“We don’t ever talk about the Washington Wizards, do we? Ever,” Barkley said. “Do we ever mention the Washington Wizards? The great Bradley Beal? No.

“But, for some reason, these morning talk shows and us, we have to show the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink.”

LA lost to the Celtics in overtime Tuesday night, 122-118.

Facing a 20-point deficit in the third quarter, the Lakers went on a 45-12 run to take a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

But the Celtics went on a run of their own, forcing overtime on a 14-foot jumper from Jayson Tatum.

Boston outscored the Lakers 12-8 in overtime to snap a two-game losing streak and move to 22-7 on the season.