Charles Barkley hears from Twitter users after licking his eyeglasses on TV

NBA legend Charles Barkley is no stranger to controversy but the way he cleaned his eyeglasses on national TV last week took things to a whole new level, according to some social media users.

Barkley, a 16-year pro, made an appearance on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday, alongside host Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal. During the halftime report for the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks game, Barkley paused his analysis to clean his glasses: He pulled out a glasses case, grabbed a cloth, but first licked the lenses before cleaning them, AL.com reported.

NBA LEGEND CHARLES BARKLEY ADMITS HE NAMED HIS DAUGHTER AFTER DELAWARE SHOPPING MALL

“That’s how I clean my glasses,” Barkley said, after those on the panel called him out for the gesture.

“Come on, Chuck. That’s not how you’re supposed to clean your glasses,” Johnson replied.

“I need to be able to see, man. It’s more important for me to see than worry about hygiene,” Barkley answered back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“NBA on TNT” shared a video of the exchange online. Some Twitter users were amused while others were disgusted.