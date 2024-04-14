Charles Barkley gives Pelicans’ Zion Williamson a lesson on how to fall in the NBA: ‘Don’t be stupid’

A potentially scary moment for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson Thursday night provided a teaching moment for NBA legend Charles Barkley.

During Thursday’s broadcast of the Pelicans-Kings game, the “NBA on TNT” crew was discussing what initially looked like a serious injury for Williamson.

Williamson, who was sidelined a week earlier with a bruised left finger, went down late in the second quarter with what appeared to be a left wrist injury. He was driving to the net when he fell and put his arms down to catch himself.

He headed back to the locker room and later returned, but not before Barkley offered some advice.

“Do not catch yourself, man. I hate when players do that. Fall on your a– or something,” Barkley said.

Shaquille O’Neal then encouraged the 61-year-old Hall of Famer to demonstrate.

“Show us. Show me right now. Fall on your a– right now,” Shaq said laughing.

Barkley complied.

“Don’t be stupid. Your body is too much – it’s got too much force,” Barkley added. “You’re going to break your finger or your wrist. Fall on your a–.”

Williamson returned to score 23 points in the second half and 31 total to help the Pelicans beat the Kings 135-123. He scored 26 Friday night to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-109 and help boost New Orleans’ playoff positioning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

