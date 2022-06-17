Charles Barkley discusses where Steph Curry ranks among ‘small’ point guards in NBA history

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charles Barkley altered his list of top “small” point guards of all time Friday after Stephen Curry won his fourth NBA championship and his first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Barkley appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” Friday to redo his list.

“This is going to be painful for me to say. I think he passes Isiah Thomas as the greatest small guard ever. That’s just my personal opinion,” Barkley said.

“Four championships. Isiah Thomas, to me, is the greatest little point guard ever. I think for me, this pushes (Curry) past Isiah Thomas as the greatest small point guard ever.”

Barkley added that Magic Johnson, the former Los Angeles Lakers great, was in a completely different category.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went a step further, putting Curry in his top five players of all-time.

Curry scored 34 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished seven assists in the game in 40 minutes. He was 12-for-21 from the floor, including 6-for-11 from 3-point range.

“We found a way to just get it done,” Curry told reporters after the game. “It’s part of a championship pedigree, our experience. … We built this for 10-11 years. That means a lot when you get to this stage.”

The superstar guard has won four championships, but Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were named NBA Finals MVPs in the previous wins. The Warriors won their other titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Curry finished the playoffs averaging 27.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.