Charles Barkley delivers hot take about Clippers' chances in the postseason

Charles Barkley is known for his outlandish analysis of NBA teams at times, and the Los Angeles Clippers were feeling the legendary basketball player’s heat Thursday night.

Barkley was talking about the Clippers on TNT and said the Clippers, one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, were playoff “pretenders.”

“I’ve been poor, I’ve been rich, I’ve been fat, I’ve been skinny, I’ve been old, I’ve been in the Hall of Fame, and one thing I can always tell you, the Clippers have always sucked,” he said.

The Clippers have not been a very successful franchise. Between 1978 and 2010, the Clippers only made the playoffs four times. They were known as the San Diego Clippers from 1978 to 1984. Their success in the regular season has only come recently.

Since 2011, the Clippers made the playoffs eight times and are set to make the postseason again this season. However, Los Angeles has never made a conference finals, let alone an NBA Finals.

The team is 35-18 this season and in second place in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles’ win Thursday night over the Phoenix Suns contributed to its win streak. The team has won nine out of its last 12 games.

Thursday night, Paul George led the team with 33 points. Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Rajon Rondo had 15. They were the only three Clippers players in double figures in the 113-103 victory.