Chargers will miss Joey Bosa as Pro Bowl defensive end needs core muscle surgery

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without a key defensive player for quite some time after learning defensive end Joey Bosa needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley broke the news to reporters Wednesday, saying Bosa will have to go on injured reserve as he recovers from the surgery he will undergo in Philadelphia.

Due to his IR designation, Bosa will have to miss at least four weeks, though NFL Network says these injuries take about six weeks of recovery.

Bosa, a Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons, has had multiple injuries in the past. However, he played 16 games last season, totaling 10.5 sacks with 51 combined tackles and 20 quarterback hits.

The third overall pick of the 2016 draft, Bosa has 1.5sacks with seven tackles and four quarterback hits this season.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, Bosa’s injury is just one of many they have to deal with. Starting left tackle Rashawn Slater has been lost for the season due to a ruptured biceps tendon, and wide receiver Jaylen Guyton tore an ACL, ending his year as well.

The Chargers are also dealing with wide receiver Keenan Allen’s hamstring injury, though he returned to practice this week. While he did play last week, quarterback Justin Herbert is still dealing with fractured rib cartilage from a Week 2 injury against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles still boasts All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack, a free-agent signing this offseason, on their star-studded defense. Kyle Van Noy will likely play a bigger role on the line with Bosa out.

Mack has gotten off to a solid start with his new team, totaling three sacks in the first game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He got another against the Chiefs for a total four on the season thus far.

The Chargers head to Houston to take on the Texans Sunday.

If he needs six weeks to rehab, Bosa could return Nov. 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.