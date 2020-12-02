Chargers’ Tyrod Taylor won't file grievance against team, doctor after punctured lung mishap: report

Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Tyrod Taylor will not file a grievance against the team after suffering a punctured lung when being treated by a team doctor, which has left him unable to play since Week 2, reports say.

Sources told the NFL Network on Wednesday that Taylor declined to take action against the Chargers after a team doctor punctured his lung while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to his cracked ribs — an injury sustained during the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to the report, Taylor and the NFLPA had 60 days to make a decision, which would have expired in mid-November.

Instead, the Players Association is reportedly reviewing the incident to see how best to avoid similar medical mishaps in the future.

Head coach Anthony Lynn had committed to Taylor remaining the team’s starter before the extent of the injury was revealed, but the team has since moved forward with rookie Justin Herbert.

The Chargers are 3-8 but that record is certainly not reflective of Herbert’s ability.

In his 10 games as starting quarterback, Herbert has a pass completion percentage of 66.9% and has totaled 3,015 yards, becoming only the second quarterback in league history to have thrown for at least 3,000 passing yards in his first 10 starts — with the first being 2020 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick complimented Herbert ahead of their matchup on Sunday, calling him “very talented.”

“He’s impressive — very talented player, tall, sees things well, has a good arm, can certainly make all the throws,” Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’ve seen him check plays, audible against pressure, change plays against check-with-me-type situations.

“It looks like he’s going to be a good quarterback for a long time, a lot to work with and I know he’s a smart, hard-working kid that likes football and I’m sure he will continue to get better, as he has this year throughout the course of the season.”