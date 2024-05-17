Chargers take aim at Chiefs’ Harrison Butker in schedule release video by depicting kicker in the kitchen

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Los Angeles Chargers used the 2024 NFL schedule release to troll Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in a social media post following his remarks from a commencement speech at Benedictine College over the weekend, when he encouraged female graduates to embrace their “vocation” as a “homemaker.”

The Chargers posted a video on social media poking fun at each of their opponents for the 2024-2025 season using the popular computer game, “The Sims,” as inspiration.

The video depicted Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce leaving with girlfriend Taylor Swift on a private plane and even made reference to Xaviar Michael Babudar, the Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic,” in the video.

However, in the final clips of the video, they depict Butker, wearing his No. 7 jersey, cooking and cleaning in the kitchen.

The video takes aim at a commencement speech Butker gave over the weekend at a private, Catholic school in Missouri. In the speech, the three-time Super Bowl champion made specific references to female graduates and the “diabolical lies” told to them.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on this stage today and able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

CITY OF KANSAS CITY APOLOGIZES AFTER DOXING CHIEFS’ HARRISON BUTKER FOLLOWING FAITH-BASED COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

Butker, who speaks publicly about his faith, also called out President Biden for his stance on abortion and made references to Pride month. Reaction to the speech prompted the NFL to issue a statement distancing itself from Butker’s comments.

The Chiefs have not responded to requests for comment.

The Chargers’ viral video also took aim at other teams. The video made reference to the Atlanta Falcons’ draft controversy. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was portrayed as a DJ at a nightclub who gets flustered when Michael Penix Jr. makes an appearance.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has made headlines for his take on conspiracy theories, was shown shaken up by a 5G cell phone tower and what appeared to be an alien baby.

The Chargers will host the Chiefs in Week 4 and travel to Kansas City in Week 14.

