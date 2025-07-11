Chargers’ Najee Harris sustains ‘superficial eye injury’ during fireworks mishap at holiday event, agent says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was involved in a fireworks mishap at a Fourth of July event, agent Doug Hendrickson said Thursday.

Harris, entering his first year with the Chargers, sustained a “superficial eye injury” but is expected to be ready for the NFL season, Hendrickson added.

“Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees. Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season,” the statement said, via ESPN.

It wasn’t clear who the other attendees were or what their injuries were.

Harris signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $5.25 million with the Chargers in the offseason. He’s in a backfield with Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal, Jarret Patterson and rookie Omarion Hampton.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 draft. He played in and started every game since he entered the league. He ran for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns in 68 games.

The Chargers racked up 1,882 yards and averaged 110.7 yards per game. JK Dobbins led the Chargers with 905 yards, and Gus Edwards ran for 365 yards. Vidal had 155 rushing yards, and Haskins had 89.