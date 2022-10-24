Chargers lose one of top free agent additions for season

The rough start for J.C. Jackson with the Los Angeles Chargers got even worse on Monday with news that the cornerback will miss the remainder of the season due to the knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson was running down the left sideline defending Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who quarterback Geno Smith threw the ball to for a touchdown. But, before Goodwin hauled in the catch, Jackson went to go up with him to contest the catch and came down in immediate pain.

He suffered a dislocated kneecap while attempting to jump and trainers ran out right away to see what was wrong with him. Jackson was placed in an air cast and carted off the field, with the Chargers fearing the worst.

After an MRI on Monday, it showed that Jackson suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, head coach Brandon Staley said. Jackson is now out for the season as his recovery begins to repair the injury.

Jackson was one of the Chargers’ big-name additions this offseason, dishing out a five-year, $82.5 million contract with $40 million guaranteed to the man that hauled in eight interceptions with a league-leading 23 passes defended in 2021 with the New England Patriots.

But in the four games he played prior to this Week 7 matchup, Jackson hasn’t been the shutdown corner the Chargers paid to join their star-studded defense that includes Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Derwin James Jr.

Jackson has allowed 14 catches on 21 targets for 295 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference, which comes out to a 149.3 quarterback rate.

The highest passer rating a quarterback can have is 158.3.

In 2021 during his only Pro Bowl season, Jackson had a 46.8 passer rating against, holding quarterbacks to under 50% in completions when targeted. The highest he’s ever allowed was 66.5 in 2020.

Jackson was also benched during the team’s Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos, playing just 45% percent of defensive snaps. He did end up starting this week before his injury.

With Jackson absent the rest of the way, the Chargers will have to rely on Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. to hold it down at corner.

Injuries have become all too common for this Chargers team, as Bosa is currently on the IR, along with wide receiver Jalen Guyton, offensive tackles Rashawn Slater, running back Joshua Kelley and more.

The Chargers also learned that wide receiver Mike Williams is going to miss some time with a high ankle sprain. Receiver Josh Palmer is also dealing with an injury, while Keenan Allen, the team’s top wideout, just returned from a hamstring injury that had him limited in his return after missing the last five weeks. He caught just two receptions for 11 yards.

So the injury bug is something Staley and the Chargers continue to endure and must persevere through if they wish to stay on a playoff path this season.

Los Angeles is on their bye week before traveling to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Nov. 6.