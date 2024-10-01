Chargers’ Justin Herbert slams helmet in frustration amid loss to Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was the latest player to throw his helmet in frustration thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense as his attempt to knock off their AFC West rival fell short.

Herbert, who is usually as cool as the other side of the pillow, threw a tantrum in the third quarter of their team’s 17-10 loss. He was seen throwing his helmet down in frustration.

Herbert was 16-of-27 with 179 passing yards and an early touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey. The pass put the Chargers up 7-0 early and they had a 10-7 lead at halftime. But after that, the Chargers failed to score again.

In the third quarter, the Chargers missed a field goal and a 14-play, 67-yard drive lasted until the start of the fourth quarter but ended with a turnover on downs.

“You just have to execute on third down. You’ve got to score in the red zone and those penalties really hurt us,” Herbert said. “So it’s an accumulation of those things. If we were able to prevent those or limit those from happening, that’s what you saw in the first drive.”

Los Angeles put 10 points on the board for the second consecutive week and has two straight losses.

The Chiefs’ defense also made Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow toss their helmets in frustration.

“It’s tough. Like we said during the week, they do a good job of getting after the passer,” he said of the Chiefs’ defense. “We expected that. We knew that, and I thought we were prepared for it. I’ve got do a better job of getting the ball out, quicker, with answers.

“I thought the offensive line did a great job stepping up and blocking and doing everything they needed to do. It’s definitely on us to be better at that.”

