Chargers’ Justin Herbert says he’s a true game-time decision Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers had a long week after playing Thursday night in Week 2, but 10 days might not be enough for Justin Herbert to heal up.

Herbert suffered a fracture in his rib cartilage in the Chargers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

The third-year QB is listed as questionable for Sunday after not practicing on Friday. He was limited in each of the previous two days.

However, Herbert said the plan is for him to go through warmups before the game, and there will be a decision based on how his pregame workout goes.

Herbert says his ribs feel good when he throws, but “that decision will be made Sunday.”

“That’s a decision we’ve got a couple of days left to make. We don’t play today, and so we play on Sunday,” he said, via Pro Football Talk.

Head coach Brandon Staley echoed Herbert’s words.

“It’s day by day. We are going to progress the next few days and see how it goes,” the second-year head coach said.

Chase Daniel ran with the first team in Friday’s practice, and he would start in Herbert’s absence.

JUSTIN HERBERT AVOIDS THE WORST WITH RIB INJURY SUFFERED ON THURSDAY

“Whatever the plan is, I know our team is going to be prepared and do everything we can,” Herbert said.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) is also questionable after missing last week’s contest, while center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson are doubtful.

The Chargers (1-1) are hosting the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.