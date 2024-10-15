Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh explains heart issue that led to his brief exit from game vs Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh raised concerns early in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos when he left the sideline and headed to the locker room.

The concerns led to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh abruptly ending his postgame press conference to call his brother to make sure everything was OK.

In the end, everything was OK.

Jim Harbaugh returned to the sideline and coached the Chargers to a 23-16 win over the Broncos. He explained he got checked for an irregular heartbeat.

“Everything ended up turning out to be OK,” he said. “The doctors checked me out, and it got back into normal rhythm. So came back. … It’s the heart so you take it seriously.”

Harbaugh, 60, said he dealt with atrial flutter. He had an ablation procedure in 1999 to treat irregular heart rhythms. He had another one in 2012 when he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

The condition causes the heart to beat too quickly.

“I started feeling it last night, but wasn’t really sure,” Harbaugh said. “Just like in 2012, it was during the pregame warmups — I kind of started feeling.”

He added, jokingly, “2-0 in arrhythmias.”

Harbaugh left the game as the Chargers drove down the field and started their win off with a field goal.

Justin Herbert said Harbaugh mentioned something about his health on Saturday night.

“He said he was really excited for the game. He said his blood was flowing, and he was excited,” Herbert said. “I thought everything was good to go. That’s definitely something he should get checked out. He’s a tough guy, though.”

Harbaugh first went to the blue medical tent. He was seen going to the locker room where the medical staff took his pulse and conducted an EKG.

“Trust the doctors. If you’re not going to trust your doctors, who are you gonna trust?” he said. “Came back in to the locker room, and the paramedics came, got an EKG and said it was back to the sinus (normal) rhythm, and I said, ‘I feel good.’ I went back out there on the field.”

Harbaugh said he will see a cardiologist on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

