Chargers’ Dustin Hopkins thanks Jesus after game-winning field goal: ‘I got so much to be thankful for’

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins overcame an injury and delivered a game-winning field goal in overtime to lift the team over the Denver Broncos 19-16 on Monday night.

Hopkins appeared to suffer an injury to his kicking leg attempting an extra point but powered through whatever pain he was dealing with to nail all four of his attempted field goals, including the game-winning 39-yarder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the game, he talked to ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

“I just want to say thank you to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Hopkins said. “I got so much to be thankful for, apart from football, and so when something like this happens … I’m blessed either way but to be on the good side of that, feels a lot better.”

CHARGERS’ DUSTIN HOPKINS KNOCKS THROUGH OVERTIME FIELD GOAL ON INJURED LEG TO BEAT BRONCOS

Hopkins missed Los Angeles’ Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns but definitely needed him in Monday’s win. Hopkins had 13 of the team’s 19 points in the victory.

“It was weird. I felt good pre-game and everything. But that first extra point I felt a pop, and it kinda went downhill from there,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins joined the Chargers last season after spending more than six seasons with the Washington Commanders. He nailed 84.5% of his field goals during his career heading into the game against the Broncos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles moved to 4-2 with the win and Denver fell to 2-4.