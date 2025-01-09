Chargers donate $200K for wildfire relief efforts, urges fans to help out with supply drive ahead of playoffs

As wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area, one of its pro sports teams is taking action to help relief efforts.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday they will provide $200,000 in targeted funding to the American Red Cross, LA Fire Department Foundation, Team Rubicon and pet rescue organizations sheltering animals that have been displaced by the wildfires.

The franchise is also urging fans to attend the “Charge Up to Playoff” events ahead of the team’s wild-card game against the Houston Texans, which will kick off from Houston on Saturday.

The team’s watch party at Hermosa Beach Pier on Saturday will also serve as a supply drive, as the Chargers are asking fans to bring any supplies for evacuation centers, including El Camino Real High School.

“While we’re currently experiencing unprecedented conditions that seemingly cannot get any worse as we deal with multiple fires across our region, we’re also witnessing our community at its very best,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “The bravery, selflessness, courage, sacrifice and compassion on display over the past 24 hours by first responders, good Samaritans, friends, family and neighbors alike has been remarkable.

“Our hearts are with everyone who has been displaced by these fires, the firemen and police officers and frontline workers who are risking their lives to keep us safe and those among us who have stepped up to assist one another in this incredible time of need.”

The Chargers had a “Charge Up to Playoffs” event scheduled for Friday in Sherman Oaks, but the fires continue to devastate the area. However, similar events will be going on as scheduled, and the hope is fans who can provide goods such as blankets, bottled water, new or gently used clothes, first aid kits and more will join the relief efforts.

The team has a history of helping those in need, and not just in their own community. They recently donated 50/50 raffles from the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans to the American Red Cross Mountain Fire relief efforts in Ventura County. Also, funds for relief efforts for the Maui fire, Hurricane Harvey and other causes have been contributed by the organization.

While the Chargers are focused on supporting their community in this time of crisis, they do have to think about their game in Houston in a few days.

The team may not be playing at its home SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which had an air quality index above 280 on Wednesday, but the team did alter its practice schedule to limit players’ time outside, a team official told ESPN.

Meanwhile, a game is scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium, as the Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. The NFL released a statement saying it’s monitoring the fires in Los Angeles closely.

Weather conditions are not helping firefighters control the flames, as it’s often been too windy to fight the fires with aircraft.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has already put out a plea for any off-duty firefighters to help, with thousands already working day and night to get the fires under control.

