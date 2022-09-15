Chargers defense set to get big boost against Chiefs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Chargers were without their big offseason acquisition in Week 1, but all looks clear for Week 2.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is expected to make his team debut on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson was not on the list of Chargers players who were inactive for the game.

Jackson warmed up earlier in the evening to test out his ankle, and obviously, he passed the test.

He hinted at playing on Thursday night via his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon.

“Y’all know what time it is!!” Jackson said on his story in front of a picture of himself at training camp.

Jackson had surgery on Aug. 23 on his ankle to remove an extra bone he was born with that was giving him pain.

Jackson signed an $82.5 million deal with the Chargers over the course of five years in the offseason. He spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Week 1 was the first game Jackson missed since his rookie season back in 2018.

The 26-year-old was undrafted in 2018 out of Maryland; he also played one year with the Florida Gators.

Both the Chargers and Chiefs are 1-0 in a stacked AFC West. The Chargers took down fellow division rival Las Vegas Raiders, 24-19, on Sunday, while the Chiefs handled business against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, winning 44-21.