Chargers’ Brandon Staley praises Justin Herbert after gritty performance, gives injury update

Justin Herbert seemingly battled through a rib injury to get the Los Angeles Chargers within reach of the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, but despite a tough loss, head coach Brandon Staley had high praise for the young quarterback.

Staley gave a brief update on Herbert’s status after the game, saying the team would have a better idea of his injury on Friday, which he believes is a rib injury.

“He’s OK. It was a tough game. You’re not going to see a quarterback – in any level of football – play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance than him,” Staley said definitively.

“There’s nobody that can do what he can do. Nobody. He showed a lot of guts. He showed us what he shows every day – that we’re never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance.”

Herbert missed just one play after being down on the field for some time halfway through the fourth quarter following a massive hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna. He came back to throw a 35-yard pass to DeAndre Carter to set up the Chargers’ next score.

“It was just a tough NFL game, and he took some big hits, and none of those hits had any impact on him bringing his team back, like he always does,” Staley continued.

According to the NFL Network, Herbert had X-rays done after the game and will undergo a number of tests on Friday, but Staley didn’t hesitate to tell reporters on Thursday night that he had no concern about Herbert going forward.

“No, because he’s Justin Herbert.”

He went from 33-of-48 for 334 yards, three touchdowns and a pivotal interception.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.