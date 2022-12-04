CFP 2022-23: Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State to battle for national championship

Georgia will have a chance to defend their national title and possibly win a second straight championship as they were named the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs received the top seed after defeating LSU in the SEC Championship 50-30. Now, Georgia has a chance for another title. The team will take on Ohio State, which was put into the playoff as the No. 4 seed, in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes’ lone loss came to Michigan.

Michigan was selected as the No. 2 seed after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday. The Wolverines will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs suffered an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

Georgia is making their third appearance in the College Football Playoff. The team was runner-up in 2017 and defeated Alabama in last season’s title game. Michigan is making their second appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines made it last year, but lost to Georgia in the semifinals.

TCU is making their first appearance in the Playoff. It’s the first time since the 2019-20 season a Big 12 school has made it this far. Ohio State is making their fifth appearance in the playoff. The Buckeyes were runner-up in the 2020-21 season and won the first national championship in the playoff format.

Alabama and Tennessee were on the outside looking in. The Crimson Tide were No. 5 and the Volunteers were No. 6. Alabama missed the Playoff for the first time since the 2019-20 season. They had made seven out of nine Playoffs since the new format began.

The Peach and Fiesta Bowls are set for Dec. 31. The Fiesta Bowl will start at 4 p.m. ET and the Peach Bowl will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.

The national championship will be played on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It’s the last year the playoff will consist of four teams. The playoff will be 12 teams next year.