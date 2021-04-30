Central Michigan's John Keller praised as hero in apartment shooting; suspect arrested

A college football quarterback who was shot and wounded last weekend “is showing all of the right signs of his body healing,” the organizer of a GoFundMe page said Wednesday, praising him as a hero.

Central Michigan’s John Keller was the victim in a shooting at an off-campus party on Saturday. Lauren Rhodes, who organized the fundraiser, said Keller prevented the gunman from entering the building and potentially causing more casualties.

“The Keller family and I would like to thank each and every one of you for your support during this difficult time. John still remains in critical condition, but he is stable. He is showing all of the right signs of his body healing. John continues to fight for his life and prayers are needed now more than ever,” Rhodes wrote in an update on Keller’s GoFundMe page.

“For those of you who do not know, the individual who shot John on April 24th, was taken into custody yesterday. When the assailant showed up at Deerfield Village Apartments early Saturday morning, John took heroic actions to prevent him from entering into the building to shoot other individuals. John is a hero and he deserves our support and prayers.”

Kenneth Thomas, of Detroit, was arrested in the shooting and pleaded not guilty to 10 charges in Isabella County Court, according to WXMI, the Fox-affiliated station in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Thomas was allegedly with a group of people who were going to the bars near Mount Pleasant.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched before 1 a.m. Saturday to the Deerfield Village Apartments near the Mount Pleasant campus. Officers said a fight broke out in one of the apartments and someone fetched a gun from a vehicle and returned and started firing. Thomas was identified as the person with the gun, according to the station.

Keller and another student were the only people injured in the shooting. The other student was identified as Tyler Bunting.

Keller originally committed to the University of Cincinnati in 2018. The following year, he transferred to Pearl River Community College before joining Central Michigan in 2020.

“We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” Bob Davies, university president, said in a Sunday email to students. “Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals.”

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.