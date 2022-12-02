Celtics’ players, coaches unimpressed with the royals after Prince William and Kate Middleton sit courtside

The Prince and Princess of Wales made an appearance at the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night, but not everyone in the building was impressed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped at TD Garden during of their first trip to the United States in almost a decade.

The duo’s appearance attracted much attention, but apparently their presence went virtually unnoticed by some Celtics players and coaches.

The couple joined Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, co-owner Steve Pagliuca and his wife, Judy, Celtics great and Hall of Famer Thomas “Satch” Sanders, and others.

The royals received a somewhat mixed reaction from fans inside the arena.

But the presence of royalty did not seem to resonate with the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month Joe Mazzulla.

A reporter asked Mazzulla during a post-game press conference if he met with the royal family.

“Jesus, Mary and Joseph?” he sarcastically responded.

“Oh no, I did not. I’m only familiar with one royal family. I don’t know too much about that one,” he continued after a reporter clarified who the Prince and Princess of Wales were.

Mazzulla was unexpectedly promoted to replace Ime Udoka was suspended for the 2022-2023 season for “violations of team policies” after he reportedly had an affair with a female staffer in the organization.

Celtic players were seen walking by the couple as they checked in for the game and Mazzulla did occasionally pace in front of the pair.

Ahead of the game, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Twitter account shared a message supporting the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown was also asked to share his feelings about competing in front of members of the royal family, and he nonchalantly replied, “It was just a regular game for me.”

In video captured by Fox News Digital, the royal couple could be seen waving to fans as they left the game.

MVP candidate Jayson Tatum scored 49 points and recorded 11 rebounds on the night. At one point in the game, William was caught on camera complimenting Tatum, saying he is “very good.”

The Celtics (18-4) won their fifth straight game by defeating the Miami Heat, 134-121. Boston remained in the top spot in the Eastern Conference.