Celtics make bizarre history in loss against Bucks as they go entire game without shooting free throw

The Boston Celtics are tied for the most NBA championships in history and on Tuesday they added another chapter in their history against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics became the first team in NBA history to not shoot a free throw during a game. Boston and Milwaukee combined to shoot only two free throws – thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s two attempts.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver must have been happy with how fast the game was played – under 2 hours. He added that he didn’t realize there were only two free throws shot until after the game.

“I thought it was a physical game, and then they handed me the stat sheet, and I told them, ‘No, I need the full game,’” Rivers said. “I thought it was the halftime stats. I didn’t look at the minutes. And then I said, ‘Wow, two free throws for a basketball game. That’s crazy.’”

The Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks previously shared the record of only one attempted free throw in a game. In 2019, the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic combined to shoot 11 free throws.

“Maybe just gearing up for the playoffs. They’re going to let a lot of things go, I guess just getting us ready for playoff basketball,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum said.

Twelve fouls were called in the entire game.

Bucks guard Damian Lillard said he noticed foul calls were down across the league late in the season.

“It was weird, but it seems to be the trend,” Lillard said. “Fouls are not a part of the game no more. It’s like, I’ve had times where I thought I was getting fouled, and there’s been other times where I was surprised a foul didn’t get called on me, where I might bump somebody or get a piece of somebody’s arm and they don’t call it, and I’m like, ‘Man, they’re really just letting us play.’

“And then, like the other night, I fouled out with like two minutes left in the game. I fouled out twice in our last five games or something like that. I hadn’t fouled out in I-don’t-know-how-long before this. You’ve just got to roll with however the game is going. Tonight, I hardly remember any whistles.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.