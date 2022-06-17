Celtics’ Jayson Tatum consoled by Jaylen Brown after NBA Finals loss: ‘It was a tough last game’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had a rough performance in the team’s Game 6 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

He finished with 13 points, seven assists and three rebounds in 40 minutes. He was 6-for-18 from the field and didn’t get to the foul line the entire game. He was in despair on the sideline as he watched the Warriors celebrate their fourth championship in eight years on his home court.

Jaylen Brown, who led the Celtics with 34 points in the loss, explained to reporters what he told Tatum after the game.

“I just gave him a hug, man. I know it was a tough last game,” he said, via NBC Sports Boston.

“I know that obviously it was a game we felt like we could have won. It stings that we kind of didn’t play to our potential, but it is what it is. You’ve got to learn from it and move on. As tough as it is, it’s been a great year, been a great journey… It just wasn’t our time.”

Tatum was also a part of dubious history. According to StatMuse, he finished with 100 total turnovers – the most by any player in NBA postseason history.

“This is tough, getting to this point and not accomplishing what we wanted to,” Tatum said. “It hurts.”

Tatum averaged 21.5 points, 7 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game in the Finals against the Warriors. Throughout the playoffs, he averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.